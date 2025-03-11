King Felipe returns to spotlight after Princess Leonor embraces new role

King Felipe has broken cover after Princess Leonor’s new role.
In a new update shared by the Royal Family of Spain on Tuesday, March 11, it was reported that the Monarch spent the day having military audience at the Palace.
The snaps shared in the post featured the Spanish King carrying out significant royal engagements.
In the caption, the Royal Family penned, “Day of military audiences at the Royal Palace of El Pardo.”
“Early in the morning, the King received a group of lieutenant generals, after having been placed in reserve or retired during the last year,” the statement continued.
Giving further details about King Felipe’s packed day, the Palace shared that Felipe also had a meeting with a group of key military officials.
“He then met with a group of division generals and vice admirals and a group of colonels and naval captains, after having been designated to assume command of various military units,” they stated.
King Felipe’s this appearance comes just a few days after his elder daughter, Princess Leonor, who is undergoing a three-year military training, took over a new role.
During the oath of allegiance by Spanish residents in Uruguay on board the training ship “Juan Sebastián de Elcano”, the Princess of Asturias took the role of “flag bearer.”