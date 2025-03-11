Prince William releases big statement after teaming up with FA

Royal

  • March 11, 2025
Prince William has shared a major statement after visiting Sporting Khalsa FC to observe a referee training course.

The Prince of Wales marked the royal visit as a Patron of the Football Association and being part of the FA's Reflective and Representative campaign.

During the public engagement, William met representatives from the FA and Sporting Khalsa.

The campaign aims to recruit 1,000 people from Black, Asian and Mixed Heritage backgrounds into refereeing roles for inclusion.

Princess Kate’s husband also joined a lesson with participants on the course and learned about the key skills involved in refereeing during this interactive session.

Later on he was taken onto the pitch to engage with different training stations.

The Prince of Wales took to Instagram and shared details about his outing, “Football should be for everyone. Launched in March 2023, The FA’s Reflective and Representative campaign set out to recruit 1,000 referees from Black, Asian, and Mixed Heritage backgrounds.”

“With over 3,800 now registered and 938 bursaries awarded, the impact is clear. Great to see West Midlands club, Sporting Khalsa FC, facilitating inclusion at every level,” the statement further read.

His public appearance at the Sporting Khalsa FC comes after he attended Commonwealth Day service with Kate Middleton earlier this week.

