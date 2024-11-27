Royal

Queen Camilla’s son shares fresh update on King Charles' cancer

King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024

  • November 27, 2024
Queen Camilla's son shared the latest information about King Charles during his cancer treatment.

For the unversed, the royal family announced the monarch's cancer diagnosis in February 2024.

However, the Palace's spokesperson did not mention the King's cancer type and seriousness, raising concerns among fans.

Now, in conversation with Saga magazine, Charles' stepson Tom Parker Bowles revealed that he has cut off "red meat" from his diet. 

He shared that the King was "looking again at what, and when, he eats after what he's been through recently."

Tom added, "I'm no nutritionist, but I know that food is part of a body's "medicine". It knows when it's having the right stuff."

It is important to note that Cancer Research UK believes that red or processed meat might cause cancer in human beings.

The statement reads, "Red meat is classed as a probable cause of cancer."

"This means there is lots of good evidence of a link between eating red meat and some types of cancer, but we need a few more of the best quality studies to be certain."

