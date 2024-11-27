Royal

Prince Harry suffers fresh blow as Queen Camilla receives new honour

Queen Camilla receives good news in feud with Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024

Prince Harry suffers fresh blow as Queen Camilla receives new honour 


Prince Harry received sad news as his stepmother Queen Camilla honoured with praise in a new documentary. 

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex has never shared a pleasant relationship with Camilla.

In his bombshell memoir, Spare, the former working royal accused his father King Charles' second wife of "leaking negative stories" about him and Meghan Markle.

Moreover, Harry called Camilla "another woman" in his parents Charles and Princess Diana's broken marriage.

As reported by Mail, an author called out the Duke in a new documentary titled Queen Camilla: The Wicked Stepmother?

A.N. Wilson shared, "The Royal Households are full of people, including large numbers of staff, and the institution of royal courts is leaky."

He added, "No one has ever presented a shred of evidence that, after Kate and Meghan had a row, Camilla's side immediately leaked the story. Frankly, it's impossible to imagine such a turn of events."

Wilson showered praise on the Queen, saying, she "is the best thing that has happened to the Royal Family since the Queen Mother."

The expert stated, "It is Harry, not her, who today is the despised outcast."

