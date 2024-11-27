Matthew McConaughey reveals reason for abandoning Hollywood at height of fame

Matthew McConaughey has opened up about leaving Hollywood at the peak of his career.
During a recent interview on the Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios podcast, the Interstellar actor revealed that he felt typecast and constrained by the industry.
"I've had times in my life where I've said nope, full stop, no. When I was rolling off the romcoms, and I was the romcom dude... that was my lane, and I liked that lane. It paid well and it was working,” McConaughey said.
To note, McConaughey has starred in many iconic rom com film, including Fool's Gold, The Wedding Planner and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.
The actor further added that he had become disillusioned with the romantic comedy roles that had made him a household name.
"But the lane was... I was so strong in that lane that anything outside of that lane... dramas and stuff that I wanted to do were like 'no, no, no, no.' Hollywood said, 'no McConaughey, you should stay there,” he added.
McConaughey went on to explain, "I didn't want to. So since I couldn't do what I wanted to do I stopped doing what I was doing and I moved down to the ranch in Texas."
That’s why, Matthew McConaughey took his family out of Hollywood to a ranch in Texas in 2010.