Justin Bieber, Hailey face adjustment issues after welcoming baby Jack

Hailey and Justin Bieber are embracing the joys and challenges of parenthood, navigating a "big adjustment" since welcoming their baby son Jack.
As per PEOPLE, the Peaches crooner and the Rhode founder are out of the spotlight after embracing parenthood as they are adjusting to the new change.
"They’ve been trying to stay as low-key as they can since Jack arrived," a source told.
"They’re very excited but becoming parents and having a newborn has been a big adjustment for them," the source continued.
The insider went on to say, "They’ve had a lot of support.”
Ton note, the couple, who have been married since 20218, avoid public appearances.
On Halloween, Justin and Hailey offered a peek into their baby son, when the family of three channelled the iconic main characters from Kim Possible.
The Baby singer took to his Instagram account to drop a series of photos, showing the couple as Ron and Kim Possible.
In shared photos, Jack Blues styled in Ron's pet naked mole rat Rufus, as Justin could be seen holding him.
Justin was dressed in a pink onesie, as Hailey held out a hand and wore a red wig.