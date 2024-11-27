Entertainment

Justin Bieber, Hailey face adjustment issues after welcoming baby Jack

The 'Peaches' crooner and the Rhode founder welcome their first baby in August 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
Justin Bieber, Hailey face adjustment issues after welcoming baby Jack
Justin Bieber, Hailey face adjustment issues after welcoming baby Jack

Hailey and Justin Bieber are embracing the joys and challenges of parenthood, navigating a "big adjustment" since welcoming their baby son Jack.

As per PEOPLE, the Peaches crooner and the Rhode founder are out of the spotlight after embracing parenthood as they are adjusting to the new change.

"They’ve been trying to stay as low-key as they can since Jack arrived," a source told.

"They’re very excited but becoming parents and having a newborn has been a big adjustment for them," the source continued.

The insider went on to say, "They’ve had a lot of support.”

Ton note, the couple, who have been married since 20218, avoid public appearances.

On Halloween, Justin and Hailey offered a peek into their baby son, when the family of three channelled the iconic main characters from Kim Possible.

The Baby singer took to his Instagram account to drop a series of photos, showing the couple as Ron and Kim Possible.

In shared photos, Jack Blues styled in Ron's pet naked mole rat Rufus, as Justin could be seen holding him.

Justin was dressed in a pink onesie, as Hailey held out a hand and wore a red wig.

Carson Daly melts hearts by cooking with son and wife: ‘Cute together’

Carson Daly melts hearts by cooking with son and wife: ‘Cute together’
Helen Gallagher, beloved Broadway star, passes away at 98

Helen Gallagher, beloved Broadway star, passes away at 98
ICC prosecutor moves to arrest Myanmar’s leader for alleged war crimes

ICC prosecutor moves to arrest Myanmar’s leader for alleged war crimes
Matthew McConaughey reveals reason for abandoning Hollywood at height of fame

Matthew McConaughey reveals reason for abandoning Hollywood at height of fame
Matthew McConaughey reveals reason for abandoning Hollywood at height of fame
Matthew McConaughey reveals reason for abandoning Hollywood at height of fame
Olivia Culpo reveals shocking first married Thanksgiving plans with Christian McCaffrey
Olivia Culpo reveals shocking first married Thanksgiving plans with Christian McCaffrey
Margot Robbie balances motherhood and family life
Margot Robbie balances motherhood and family life
Jennifer Lawrence glows in chic maternity outfit during rainy day stroll
Jennifer Lawrence glows in chic maternity outfit during rainy day stroll
Beyoncé beats Taylor Swift on Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of 21st Century list
Beyoncé beats Taylor Swift on Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of 21st Century list
Zayn Malik makes emotional plea to fans after Liam Payne’s death
Zayn Malik makes emotional plea to fans after Liam Payne’s death
Robert Pattinson meets Kevin Feige for next Marvel movie?
Robert Pattinson meets Kevin Feige for next Marvel movie?
Snoop Dogg shares heartwarming plans for Thanksgiving with his growing family
Snoop Dogg shares heartwarming plans for Thanksgiving with his growing family
Cher announces retirement from music: 'I'm older than dirt now'
Cher announces retirement from music: 'I'm older than dirt now'
Kelly Clarkson gives HUGE love life update two years after divorce
Kelly Clarkson gives HUGE love life update two years after divorce
Who took the season 33 Mirrorball Trophy of 'Dancing with the Stars'?
Who took the season 33 Mirrorball Trophy of 'Dancing with the Stars'?
Adele faces setback after releasing ‘limited edition’ vinyl box set
Adele faces setback after releasing ‘limited edition’ vinyl box set