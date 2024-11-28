Ben Affleck plans for first Thanksgiving after J.Lo's divorce REVEALED

Ben Affleck is pressing pause on his busy filming schedule to focus on what matters most—family.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the Oscar winner is “very happy with life. He enjoys working. He'll spend Thanksgiving with his kids."
The Good Will Hunting star, who was spotted on set earlier this week in Los Angeles, as he is currently busy in filming of his upcoming movie RIP with his friend Matt Damon,
Affleck and Damon are also thee producers of the crime thriller RIP, which was filmed in New Jersey.
The star-studded cast includes Teyana Taylor and The Flash's Sasha Calle.
As per the insider, who is with Affleck on his upcoming film’s set the Gone Girl star has been "in a great mood and super fun to work with."
"They [Affleck and Damon] are a great team. You can tell they enjoy working together. Ben looks great too. He seems to be in a good place," the tipster revealed.
To note, this Thanksgiving Day will be the first holiday occasion for Affleck after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez in August, following less than two years of marriage.
Notably. Affleck, is also a father of three kids who he shares with with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, who turns 19 on Dec. 1, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.