Jennifer Garner mourns death of her beloved family member

Jennifer Garner is mourning the loss of her beloved Golden Retriever, Birdie, after a heartbreaking vet visit confirmed the dog was at the “end of her life.”
The Family Switch took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to announce the death of her beloved golden retriever, Birdie, 9.
She Kicked off the caption, “It is hard to know how to write this— it seems nuts, given the world, to mourn a pet, but since we have shared Birdie with all of you, it only seems fair to let you know of her passing.”
Garner continued, “Birdie let us know on Thursday that she wasn’t feeling herself (a renowned foodie, Birdie never missed a meal). We were surprised to learn that, not only was she very ill, she was at the end of her life.”
Recalling the vet’s response, the Alias star noted, “The vet told us that dogs often hang on until their person comes home from college and we believe Birdie did just that, so that we could pet her soft ears together and thank her for being the world’s best dog.”
Birdie loved to be read to, always found her way into a Pretend Cooking Show, and knew just how to give people what they needed (as evidenced by her happy days as a dog therapy team with Mo),” Garner mentioned.
Concluding her post, Garner wrote, “She lived a happy dog life and is now in the role she was born to play: angel girl. It’s a gift to love and be loved by such a creature as Birdie the Doggie.”
Notably, Garner and Birdie made a guest appearance on We Rate Dogs' YouTube channel to talk about Birdie’s nine goals to achieve before she turned nine in May.