Ranbir Kapoor makes playful remark to paps in Alia Bhatt’s favour 

Bollywood renowned couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 22, 2025
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhaat made a stunning appearance at Aadar Jain's wedding, the son of Ranbir’s aunt Reema Kapoor.

As reported by NDTV, the head-over-heels couple stopped to pose for the cameras at the venue, where the photographers referred to them as "No. 1 jodi (pair)," prompting the Jigra actress to flash her iconic smile.

After the married couple were done with their photo session, Ranbir displayed his playful side with a small interaction with the paparazzi.


Some photographers asked Ranbir for a solo click, to which he jokingly replied "Pagal hai kya? (Are you mad?)."

The wedding event saw Alia in a gorgeous dusty pink saree that she paired with a diamond necklace, while the father of one looked handsome as ever in a green bandhgala.

Several Bollywood A-listers attended the wedding including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Agastya Nanda and Orry.

Notably, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani started dating in 2023 and got engaged in September 2024.

