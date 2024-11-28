FIA chief Ben Sulayem fires top F1 steward, weeks after race director axed

FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem has reportedly fired a top Formula One steward after dismissing race director a few weeks back.
Tim Mayer, a key figure in the motorsport and the son of McLaren co-founder Teddy Mayer, hasn't performed steward duties since the United States Grand Prix in October.
Tim was one of the important figures who organized the race in Texas.
As per Daily Mail, Ben Sulayem got angry on comments made by the steward.
This news came after race director Niels Wittich was axed from his post a few weeks ago.
During a chat with German-language Motorsport Magazin, Niels claimed, "I have not resigned," which ignited rumours that he was sacked.
Moreover, George Russell shared that the FIA president had not even responded to the drivers.
He recently said, "Sometimes just hiring and firing is not the solution. Let's see what this new era brings, but every time you make a change you have to make one step back before you take two steps forward."
George's Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton noted, "It's just to show that, more than ever, the drivers are united, which is perhaps something you have not always seen in the past. There are some things that need addressing. The FIA need to be better at working and collaborating with us."
Notably, Tim has served the sport for 15 years as an unpaid steward.