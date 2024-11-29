Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez shares ‘positive’ message on first Thanksgiving without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in July 2022 and JLo filed for divorce in August 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024
Jennifer Lopez has dropped a “positive” message for all the struggling Latinas out there on Thanksgiving.

JLo will spend this holiday without Ben Affleck for the first time since she filed for divorce in August 2024.

During her recent chat with, Variety's Award Circuits podcast, she said, "I heard someone say that positive change is slow — and it is — but as long as we’re moving in the right direction, that’s what matters.”

The 55-year-old pop superstar shared the ups and downs of her acting career and how hard it was to land a role as Latina.

"When I started, there weren’t a lot of roles for Latinas. I was auditioning for parts with accents and stereotypes. I kept thinking, ‘Why can’t I just play a romantic lead? Why can’t I be the girl next door?’ That belief—that conviction that I belonged — was what helped me break those moulds,” she noted.

Jennifer became famous after she took on the title role of the tragic pop singer in the 1997 biopic Selena before shifting to music career and releasing hit tracks, Jenny From the Block and Waiting For Tonight, in the early 2000s.

Notably, Ben and Jennifer got married on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in a surprise, low-key ceremony in Las Vegas.

Jennifer Lopez shares 'positive' message on first Thanksgiving without Ben Affleck

