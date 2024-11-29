Ben Affleck ditches JLo and celebrate Thanksgiving with ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has decided to ditch Jennifer Lopez and spend Thanksgiving with his ex-Jennifer Garner.
The Batman star enjoyed the cozy holiday with his ex-wife and with kids after divorce from JLo.
Affleck and Garner, who were married from 2005 to 2018, were spotted together in a charity event in Los Angeles.
The former pair shares three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.
Their children were also spotted at the event along with their parents.
The 52-year old actor and Garner wore matching aprons that read, “I love the Midnight Mission,” while they were volunteering.
His appearance came after Lopez gave a cryptic message before Thanksgiving.
During her recent chat with, Variety's Award Circuits podcast, she said, "I heard someone say that positive change is slow — and it is — but as long as we’re moving in the right direction, that’s what matters.”
Notably, Affleck and the musician got married on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in a surprise, low-key ceremony in Las Vegas.
JLo filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024 in Los Angeles Superior Court.