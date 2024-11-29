Entertainment

Ben Affleck ditches JLo and celebrate Thanksgiving with ex Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez gives cryptic message on first Thanksgiving without ex husband Ben Affleck

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024
Ben Affleck ditches JLo and celebrate Thanksgiving with ex Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck ditches JLo and celebrate Thanksgiving with ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has decided to ditch Jennifer Lopez and spend Thanksgiving with his ex-Jennifer Garner.

The Batman star enjoyed the cozy holiday with his ex-wife and with kids after divorce from JLo.

Affleck and Garner, who were married from 2005 to 2018, were spotted together in a charity event in Los Angeles.

The former pair shares three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Their children were also spotted at the event along with their parents.

The 52-year old actor and Garner wore matching aprons that read, “I love the Midnight Mission,” while they were volunteering.

His appearance came after Lopez gave a cryptic message before Thanksgiving.

During her recent chat with, Variety's Award Circuits podcast, she said, "I heard someone say that positive change is slow — and it is — but as long as we’re moving in the right direction, that’s what matters.”

Notably, Affleck and the musician got married on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in a surprise, low-key ceremony in Las Vegas.

JLo filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Australian man discovers 4.6 billion-year-old meteorite in most unexpected way

Australian man discovers 4.6 billion-year-old meteorite in most unexpected way
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany pens sweet wish for Bronze’s 2nd birthday

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany pens sweet wish for Bronze’s 2nd birthday
Sarah Ferguson gives big heartache to 'emotional' Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson gives big heartache to 'emotional' Prince Andrew
Saba Qamar joins forces with Faysal Quraishi for exciting new thriller

Saba Qamar joins forces with Faysal Quraishi for exciting new thriller

Ed Sheeran announces big surprise for fans on Thanksgiving
Ed Sheeran announces big surprise for fans on Thanksgiving
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy makes first appearance after his funeral
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy makes first appearance after his funeral
Sabrina Carpenter gives big nod to Ariana Grande on Thanksgiving
Sabrina Carpenter gives big nod to Ariana Grande on Thanksgiving
Kylie Jenner receives shocking blow from Timothée Chalamet on Thanksgiving
Kylie Jenner receives shocking blow from Timothée Chalamet on Thanksgiving
Selena Gomez offers peek into her intimate Thanksgiving with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez offers peek into her intimate Thanksgiving with Benny Blanco
Victoria Beckham celebrates major milestone with David Beckham, Harper
Victoria Beckham celebrates major milestone with David Beckham, Harper
Jennifer Lopez shares ‘positive’ message on first Thanksgiving without Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez shares ‘positive’ message on first Thanksgiving without Ben Affleck
TikToker Jools Lebron: All about ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ trend
TikToker Jools Lebron: All about ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ trend
Meet Xochitl Gomez: Marvel star who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ crown
Meet Xochitl Gomez: Marvel star who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ crown
Charli XCX under fire for 'promoting smoking' to young fans: ‘nasty and British’
Charli XCX under fire for 'promoting smoking' to young fans: ‘nasty and British’
Taylor Swift face ‘major strain in relationship’ with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift face ‘major strain in relationship’ with Travis Kelce
Sofía Vergara celebrates 'island Thanksgiving' with family in Colombia 
Sofía Vergara celebrates 'island Thanksgiving' with family in Colombia 