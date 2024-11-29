Trending

Are Sajal Aly, Hamza Sohail reuniting after 'Zard Patton Ka Bunn?'

Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail starrer ‘Zard Patton Ka Bunn’ aired its final episode last month

  by Web Desk
  November 29, 2024
Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail are reportedly going to share screen once again after Zard Patton Ka Bunn success.

Soon as the widely acclaimed TV drama came to an end last month, reports began circulating that the duo might soon be reuniting for another project, creating a buzz of excitement and anticipation among fans.

On Thursday, November 28, a local media outlet reported that Sajal Aly has reportedly been confirmed to cast alongside Sohail for an upcoming Ramzan TV show, marking the project as second collaboration between the duo.

It is also reported that the forthcoming drama, which is penned by Zafar Mairaj, will be directed by Kashif Nisar.

“After much speculation and rumours regarding her casting, Sajal Aly has been confirmed to star alongside Hamza Sohail in an upcoming Ramadan drama serial. The show, which is currently untitled, is being directed by Kashif Nisar and written by Zafar Mairaj,” the outlet stated.

Reacting on the news, fans dropped their comments and views on the post.

“My most favorite director and most favorite Actress,” wrote one.

Another gushed, “Can't wait to see them together again. this couple is pure magic.”

Meanwhile, a third excitedly expressed, “first ramadan romcom of sajal, yay can't wait.”

Besides the onscreen collaboration, rumors regarding Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail's dating have also been swirling over the internet.

