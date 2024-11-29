Princess Anne pays heartfelt tribute to Camilla after Queen's heartbreak

Royal

  • November 29, 2024
Princess Anne pays tribute to Camilla after Queen's heartbreak

Princess Anne performed a royal engagement close to Queen Camilla's heart.

Royal Family issued a statement in which the Firm's spokesperson revealed that the Princess Royal marked the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign. 

The Palace's representative shared that Anne "invested Henrietta Barkworth-Nanton CBE for services to people affected by Domestic Abuse and Homicide."

"Hetti is the Co-Founder and Patron of The Joanna Simpson Foundation, and chair of @refugecharity. She also appeared in Her Majesty The Queen’s documentary: 'Behind Closed Doors', talking about her friend Joanna."

While lauding the Queen, the Royal Family stated that Camilla "continues to highlight the work of domestic abuse charities and the work they do to support victims and survivors, with the aim of breaking the taboo around the subject. The documentary is still available to view on @itvxofficial."

It is important to note that Princess Anne gave a sweet nod to the Queen after her life's back-to-back setbacks.

First, Camilla lost her most loved companion, a rescued dog Beth. Then, the Queen caught a serious chest infection which forced her to step down from key royal duties. 

