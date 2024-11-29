Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy makes first appearance after his funeral

Liam Payne’s heartbroken girlfriend Kate Cassidy has made first public appearance after his funeral this month.
The former One Director star was was laid to rest in the U.K on November 20, 2024.
As per Daily Mail, Kate Cassidy, 25, was spotted on a solo trip in central London.
The American model can be seen wearing a white fluffy coat and a pair of dark jogging trousers as she walked around the street before entering into a cafe.
She was holding a mobile phone and small purse, while her blonde hair were tied back.
In October she paid tribute to her late beau who passed away after falling from a balcony in Argentina.
Kate penned, “Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You will always be with me. You had the kindest soul and the most fun-loving spirit. It feels like I’ve lost the best part of myself. I can’t imagine a day without your laughter and love.”
Moreover, One Direction stars including Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson were reunited on Liam’s funeral this month.