Sabrina Carpenter gives big nod to Ariana Grande on Thanksgiving

Sabrina Carpenter is spending Thanksgiving in a magical way, giving a huge nod to Ariana Grande!
Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 28, the Espresso hitmaker, 25, shared a short clip in which she shared sneak peek into her holiday night.
The singer’s Thanksgiving was nothing but a huge nod to Ariana Grande, as she preferred spending the holiday watching the American musical fantasy film, Wicked.
Carpenter’s few-second story featured the initial credits and the title of the movie.
Ariana Grande’s Wicked’s plot on IMDB reads, “Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads.”
The film, directed by Jon M. Chu, stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande-Butera, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marrissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum.
Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter recently concluded the 2024 leg of her superhit Short N’ Sweet Tour.
The Please Please Please crooner will kick off the tour’s 2025 leg at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on March 3, 2024.