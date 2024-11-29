Entertainment

Ed Sheeran announces big surprise for fans on Thanksgiving

The ‘Shape of You’ singer, Ed Sheeran, dropped exciting announcement for fans on Thanksgiving

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024

Ed Sheeran is coming back to thrill his fans with Mathematics Tour!

The Perfect hitmaker, 33, who recently concluded the 2024 leg of his exciting tour, turned to his Instagram handle on Thursday, November 28, and shared a huge surprise for his fans on Thanksgiving night.

Expressing his excitement, the Shape of You singer captioned, “Coming back to India for my biggest ever tour of your beautiful country.”

He continued, “Also coming to play Bhutan for the first time, coming back to Qatar for the first time in a decade and playing that beautiful amphitheatre in Bahrain again. What a way to start 2025, can’t wait to see you all there.”

Announcing about the tickets, Ed Sheeran penned, “India on sale Dec 11th. Bhutan on sale Nov 30th. Qatar & Bahrain on sale Dec 6th.”

The post opened with a snap of the singer on stage, apparently from one of his concerts, meanwhile, the second slide featured a video in which Sheeran dropped the thrilling update.

In the third frame were the exciting concert dates of the +–=÷× Tour.

“Epic! Extremely happy for the Sheerios in this region!” commented one, another added, “We cant wait to see you in Bhutan!”

A third expressed, “YOU LITERALLY MADE MY YEAR TEDDYYYY.”

The singer will kick off the tour’s 2025 leg in Thimphu, Bhutan on January 24, after which he will thrill the Indian crowds with his shows in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Dehli NCR from January 30 to February 15, 2025.

He will then perform in Doha, Qatar, on April 30, and in Sakhir, Bahrain, on May 2.

