Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany pens sweet wish for Bronze’s 2nd birthday

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes shared adorable Thanksgiving snaps on Bronze’s 2nd birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ son Bronze turns 2!

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, November 28, the American former soccer player, 29, shared a carousel of Bronze’s snaps on his second birthday alongside a heartfelt tribute.

With Thanksgiving falling on the same day, the celebrations doubled the excitement and happiness for the Mahomes family.

“Happy Second Birthday to our boy!!! You bring so much love to this family. You are the most lovable, sweetest and funniest little guy all while bringing a whole new level of spunk!” penned Brittany.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s wife concluded the tribute with a heartfelt note, writing, “Bronze you are so unbelievably loved by your mom, dad and sister!”

Brittany Mahomes’ special post featured adorable snaps of Bronze taken throughout the year.

In another post, the pregnant sports team co-owner shared a Thanksgiving family portrait with a caption that read, “Happy Thanksgiving.”

The snap featured Brittany dressed in a white shirt, black trousers, and matching white shoes, with her open blonde locks flowing freely on her shoulders.

Alongside her was Patrick Mahomes in a cream-colored shirt and a pair of jeans.

Their daughter Sterling was also captured smiling at the camera in a cute pink frock, while the birthday boy was dressed in a greyish-brown shirt and jeans.

With leaves fallen all over the ground, the snap’s background captured the beauty of autumn.

