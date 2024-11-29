Princess Beatrice, Eugenie step up for dad Andrew after Sarah’s shocking snub

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have taken a thoughtful step for their lonely father Prince Andrew.
For the unversed, the Duke of York is reportedly feeling emotional amid the ongoing Royal Lodge rift with King Charles.
Despite claims of having a legitimate source of money to financially support him, Andrew has been leaning on his daughters and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson for "emotional support."
However, the Duchess of York has left the UK to celebrate Thanksgiving in Austria.
Now, royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths opened up about the York sisters' plan to turn into a nurturer for their dad.
On the Palace Confidential podcast, she said, "Beatrice is very protective of her father, even more so than Eugenie, and I think they are quite worried about him. So they are taking it in turns to visit him like he is in an old people's home or something."
Speaking of Andrew's miserable situation, the royal expert added, "The implication being he is really in the doldrums, he's sitting on his own, and can't bear to leave the house, occasionally goes riding, and doesn't have much social life."
In order to support the Duke, Beatrice and Eugenie have "taken on this very parental, nurturing role, and they are taking care of their father."