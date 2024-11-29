Royal

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie step up for dad Andrew after Sarah’s shocking snub

Prince Andrew receives support from his daughter amid Sarah Ferguson's shocking move

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie step up for dad Andrew after Sarah’s shocking snub


Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have taken a thoughtful step for their lonely father Prince Andrew.

For the unversed, the Duke of York is reportedly feeling emotional amid the ongoing Royal Lodge rift with King Charles.

Despite claims of having a legitimate source of money to financially support him, Andrew has been leaning on his daughters and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson for "emotional support."

However, the Duchess of York has left the UK to celebrate Thanksgiving in Austria. 

Now, royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths opened up about the York sisters' plan to turn into a nurturer for their dad. 

On the Palace Confidential podcast, she said, "Beatrice is very protective of her father, even more so than Eugenie, and I think they are quite worried about him. So they are taking it in turns to visit him like he is in an old people's home or something."

Speaking of Andrew's miserable situation, the royal expert added, "The implication being he is really in the doldrums, he's sitting on his own, and can't bear to leave the house, occasionally goes riding, and doesn't have much social life."

In order to support the Duke, Beatrice and Eugenie have "taken on this very parental, nurturing role, and they are taking care of their father."

'Bismil' actor Savera Nadeem's mother passes away

'Bismil' actor Savera Nadeem's mother passes away

Kankan: Everything to know about ‘Way2Geeked’ artist

Kankan: Everything to know about ‘Way2Geeked’ artist
Khloé Kardashian keeps low profile at Thanksgiving amid plastic surgery rumors

Khloé Kardashian keeps low profile at Thanksgiving amid plastic surgery rumors
Australia issues urgent warning over deadly liquor in Laos amid tourist deaths

Australia issues urgent warning over deadly liquor in Laos amid tourist deaths
Kate Middleton pens heartfelt statement ahead of next big appearance
Kate Middleton pens heartfelt statement ahead of next big appearance
Sarah Ferguson gives big heartache to 'emotional' Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson gives big heartache to 'emotional' Prince Andrew
Princess Anne pays heartfelt tribute to Camilla after Queen's heartbreak
Princess Anne pays heartfelt tribute to Camilla after Queen's heartbreak
Princess Kate breaks silence on ‘suffering’ after heartbreaking news
Princess Kate breaks silence on ‘suffering’ after heartbreaking news
Princess Kate, Prince William to host Middleton family Christmas lunch
Princess Kate, Prince William to host Middleton family Christmas lunch
Sophie, Edward's journey seen as blueprint for Harry, Meghan's royal comeback
Sophie, Edward's journey seen as blueprint for Harry, Meghan's royal comeback
King Charles oversees Christmas Plans as Kate Middleton joins Royal family
King Charles oversees Christmas Plans as Kate Middleton joins Royal family
Prince Harry escapes huge embarrassment ahead of documentary release
Prince Harry escapes huge embarrassment ahead of documentary release
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘exciting’ Thanksgiving plans
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘exciting’ Thanksgiving plans
King Charles shares big update after Kate Middleton, Prince William's sad message
King Charles shares big update after Kate Middleton, Prince William's sad message
Kate Middleton, Prince William share sad statement after heartbreaking incident
Kate Middleton, Prince William share sad statement after heartbreaking incident
Prince William shares hilarious update on Prince Louis after King Charles' surprise
Prince William shares hilarious update on Prince Louis after King Charles' surprise