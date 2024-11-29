Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck's Thanksgiving with Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez has a classy reaction to ex-husband Ben Affleck’s Thanksgiving with Jennifer Garner!
On Thursday, November 28, the Argo star and his ex-wife Garner, both 52, were captured together as they spent their Thanksgiving at a charity event to carry out their Midnight Mission to help feed Los Angeles’ 2,000 homeless and near-homeless people.
This Thanksgiving, which marks the Deep Water actor and JLo’s first holiday after their divorce filing, saw the estranged couple staying apart from each other, while, Affleck shared a close bond with the Elektra actress.
However, the Unstoppable actress had a classy reaction to Ben Affleck’s act as her “unbothered” vibes shined through her Thanksgiving snaps.
The Atlas actress proved that none of this can be enough to bother her.
Sharing a drop-dead gorgeous snap of herself with the roasted turkey, JLo expressed her gratitude with the caption, “I hope everybody had a beautiful and Happy Thanksgiving. I am so incredibly grateful for all of you.”
Posing in a beautiful embroidered shirt and jeans, Jennifer Lopez looked nothing less than a diva in the snap. She wore minimal makeup with bold dramatic eyes, and styled her lustrous locks into a sleek ponytail.
In the accessory department, JLo opted to wear dangling earring to complete her gorgeous look.
To note, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce is still in continuation.