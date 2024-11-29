Johnny Depp sparks dating rumours with mystery lady

Johnny Depp has found love again as he sparked the romance rumours with a Spanish Instagram star Spanish beauty Jess Bordiu.
According to Dailymail, the speculations were ignited after one of the closest members of Depp's team followed her on Instagram.
Bordiu also showed her interest in the Pirates of Caribbean star as she posted a video of herself dancing on his birthday writing, “Happy birthday Johnny Depp.”
Earlier the social media star dropped a post, donning Willy Wonka attire, also she frequently writes about him.
Bordiu was spotted in Seville at the same time Depp attended a film festival there.
She was also spotted in San Sebastian when the Alice In The Wonderland star was also there in September.
Now as per her Instagram, it is suggested that Bordiu is in London, where Depp is living.
They also teamed up for Dior, as Jess has been seen posting paid content for the brand, while Jonny is the face of Dior’s Eau Sauvage.
However, Depp’s source refuted the rumours, saying, “She was not travelling with us in Seville or in San Sebastian. She doesn’t have a connection to Johnny. He’s enjoying the single life, not dating anyone.”
Depp previously dated London lawyer Joelle Rich which was reportedly started amid his trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard back in 2022.