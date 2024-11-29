Khloé Kardashian keeps low profile at Thanksgiving amid plastic surgery rumors

Khloé Kardashian's Thanksgiving celebration was a family affair, but she was noticeably absent from photos amid recent backlash.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram account on Thursdays to share a series of photos and videos, giving glimpse into her luxurious Thanksgiving celebration with family.
She posted many photos featuring long dining table for around 18 guests with elegant setting, delicious food, and her adorable children, True and Tatum.
The gathering was likely held at the Palm Springs homes owned by her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian.
However, Khloé herself was nowhere to be found in the photos as she recently faced backlash from fans for posting heavily filtered photos.
The photos sparked speculation that she might have undergone more plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures.
One user wrote on Reddit, “At this point, she’s less ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ and more ‘Catching Up with the Surgeon.”
“Lmao the fact that it’s so edited that isn’t even her face anymore!” added another.
Meanwhile, the third penned, “She looks different in every single picture. I can’t keep up with her face at this point.”
Khloé Kardashian has always been open about her past plastic surgery, but she has not publicly confirmed or denied the recent rumors.