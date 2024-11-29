Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian keeps low profile at Thanksgiving amid plastic surgery rumors

Khloé Kardashian recently faced backlash from fans for posting heavily filtered photos

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024


Khloé Kardashian's Thanksgiving celebration was a family affair, but she was noticeably absent from photos amid recent backlash.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram account on Thursdays to share a series of photos and videos, giving glimpse into her luxurious Thanksgiving celebration with family.

She posted many photos featuring long dining table for around 18 guests with elegant setting, delicious food, and her adorable children, True and Tatum.

Khloé Kardashian keeps low profile at Thanksgiving amid plastic surgery rumors

The gathering was likely held at the Palm Springs homes owned by her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian.

However, Khloé herself was nowhere to be found in the photos as she recently faced backlash from fans for posting heavily filtered photos.

The photos sparked speculation that she might have undergone more plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures.

One user wrote on Reddit, “At this point, she’s less ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ and more ‘Catching Up with the Surgeon.”

“Lmao the fact that it’s so edited that isn’t even her face anymore!” added another.

Meanwhile, the third penned, “She looks different in every single picture. I can’t keep up with her face at this point.”

Khloé Kardashian has always been open about her past plastic surgery, but she has not publicly confirmed or denied the recent rumors.

'Bismil' actor Savera Nadeem's mother passes away

'Bismil' actor Savera Nadeem's mother passes away

Kankan: Everything to know about ‘Way2Geeked’ artist

Kankan: Everything to know about ‘Way2Geeked’ artist
Khloé Kardashian keeps low profile at Thanksgiving amid plastic surgery rumors

Khloé Kardashian keeps low profile at Thanksgiving amid plastic surgery rumors
Australia issues urgent warning over deadly liquor in Laos amid tourist deaths

Australia issues urgent warning over deadly liquor in Laos amid tourist deaths
Kankan: Everything to know about ‘Way2Geeked’ artist
Kankan: Everything to know about ‘Way2Geeked’ artist
Brawadis gets immersed in Thanksgiving vibes enjoying THIS fun activity
Brawadis gets immersed in Thanksgiving vibes enjoying THIS fun activity
Johnny Depp sparks dating rumours with mystery lady
Johnny Depp sparks dating rumours with mystery lady
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan to break engagement news on Thanksgiving?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan to break engagement news on Thanksgiving?
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck's Thanksgiving with Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck's Thanksgiving with Jennifer Garner
Ed Sheeran announces big surprise for fans on Thanksgiving
Ed Sheeran announces big surprise for fans on Thanksgiving
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy makes first appearance after his funeral
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy makes first appearance after his funeral
Sabrina Carpenter gives big nod to Ariana Grande on Thanksgiving
Sabrina Carpenter gives big nod to Ariana Grande on Thanksgiving
Ben Affleck ditches JLo and celebrate Thanksgiving with ex Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck ditches JLo and celebrate Thanksgiving with ex Jennifer Garner
Kylie Jenner receives shocking blow from Timothée Chalamet on Thanksgiving
Kylie Jenner receives shocking blow from Timothée Chalamet on Thanksgiving
Selena Gomez offers peek into her intimate Thanksgiving with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez offers peek into her intimate Thanksgiving with Benny Blanco
Victoria Beckham celebrates major milestone with David Beckham, Harper
Victoria Beckham celebrates major milestone with David Beckham, Harper