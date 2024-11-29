Entertainment

Charli XCX's fiancé George Daniel perfroms viral apple dance at London show

Charli XCX's 'Apple' become a sensation after Kelley Heyer choreographed the iconic TikTok dance

  November 29, 2024


Charli XCX's fiancé George Daniel finally performed the viral Apple dance during her sell-out show at London's O2, leaving her fans in an awe.

On Thursday, the Speed Drive singer, who is currently on the UK leg of her tour, marked her one-year engagement anniversary and her fiancé made it even more special for her by performing the dance live.

Charli' hit song Apple become a sensation on social media after Kelley Heyer choreographed the iconic TikTok dance and since then her fans are eagerly waiting for George to perform it live and he did not disappoint .

As the music began, Daniel burst out laughing before launching into the routine live on the O2 screen.

Soon after the cute moment, Charli shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok on Friday.

“George did the apple dance!!!!” she wrote with the clip.

Her ardent fans, delighted by the sweet moment, also flooded the comments to expressing their excitement.

One fan wrote, “YOU FINALLY CONVINCED HIMM.”

While another noted, “HANK YOU GEORGE AND HAPPY ANNIVERSARY.”

“A full circle moment (get it because an apple is a circle),” added the third.

The fourth penned, “Omg love this, George.”

“Never thought I’d get to see this moment let alone with my own two eyes,” the sixth gushed.

