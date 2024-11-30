Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive bad news from palace before Christmas

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex suffer big heartache from King Charles III ahead of Christmas season

  • by Web Desk
  • November 30, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will miss out on Christmas celebrations yet again.

Buckingham palace insider has set record straight on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's reunion with the Royal Family this holiday season.

According to a well-placed source, Harry and Meghan Markle have not received an invitation to this year’s royal Christmas gathering at Sandringham.

Harry and Meghan, who moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down down from their royal duties haven't spent Christmas with the royal family since 2018.

They were also snubbed by the firm on Trooping the Colour in June of this year, the annual birthday celebration for King Charles.

To note, Prince Harry met his father in February this year shortly after Charles was diagnosed with a type of cancer.

Since his brief meeting with the King in February, Harry has visited the UK three more times without Meghan Markle.

However, he was never be able to meet his dad despite his desire for the reunion.

“He gets ‘unavailable right now,’ ” Harry's close pal spilled referring to King Charles. 

"His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King’s health, but those calls go unanswered too," they added.

For those unaware, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been on speaking terms with any member of the firm since their continuous personal attacks on the family after exiting the UK.

