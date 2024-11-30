Royal

Prince William suffers major heartache ahead of Kate's special event

The Prince of Wales hit with huge setback just few days ahead of Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Concert

  • November 30, 2024


Prince William receives shocking update ahead of his next big appearance alongside Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales's close aide Rob Dixon, who served as an equerry to the Royal Family has stepped down from his role after four years.

Lieutenant Commander Rob Dixon, who was first appointed to the royal household in 2020, shared the sad update in an emotional post on LinkedIn.

Alongside a photo of him with Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids, Rob wrote, “I’ve had the most incredible opportunity to serve in a role that not only challenged me, but allowed me to grow, to learn and to make meaningful contributions alongside a talented and passionate team."

He continued, "I am immensely grateful for the support, collaboration and friendships formed during these last four years. It’s been a remarkable journey, and I look forward to carrying the skills and insights I’ve gained into my next appointments."

Rob Dixon also reflected on playing “a small part” in the April 2021 funeral of Prince Philip, the June 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth, followed by her funeral three months later

He also expressed fulfilling his duty on Queen Camilla and King Charles coronation in 2023.

“There were engagements when our whole Household was involved, every single person, and there were times when I was quite rightly standing alone, calling the shots and backing the shots I’d taken,” Rob explained.

“It’s now time to swap the top hat and tails for ‘daily working rig’ once again, and it’s the right thing to do,” he added.

The Daily Mail reported that Dixon is leaving his role as equerry to return to his post in the Royal Navy, where he has served for nearly 24 years. 

It is pertinent to mention, Prince William’s new equerry is Squadron Leader Mike Reynolds, who is a trained helicopter pilot in Royal Air Force.

