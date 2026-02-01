Sarah Ferguson has been dragged into the late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s latest saga.
Shortly after Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor was exposed by the Justice Department’s bombshell report, his former wife also seemingly joined him after her and the deceased child sex offender’s alleged emails were released.
On Sunday, February 1st, The Sun reported that the ex-Duchess of York told Epstein to "just marry" her and pledged "I am at your service" just months after the paedophile was released from jail.
The shocking exchange was made public after the United States of America’s millions of documents related to the late financier were released on Friday, January 30th.
In the email, the mom of two said, "You are a legend. I really don’t have the words to describe my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness."
"Xx, I am at your service. Just marry me," the alleged email read.
It is currently unclear what the exact context of the message is.
The documents also revealed unsavoury details about the relationship between the convicted sex offender and a correspondent who appears to be the man formerly known as Prince Andrew.
Emails released by the U.S. Justice Department include an invitation for Epstein to dine at Buckingham Palace; the offer was from Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
As the emails resurfaced on the internet, higher political authorities have been pressurizing King Charles III and the British Royal Family to initiate a probe against Andrew and his wife, Sarah Ferguson.
Despite the ongoing pressure, neither His Majesty nor his representatives responded to these claims.