Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Sarah Ferguson faces new trouble as she joins Andrew in Epstein saga

The Duchess of Sussex was accused of making inappropriate offers linked to the late financier

  • By Fatima Hassan
Sarah Ferguson faces new trouble as she joins Andrew in Epstein saga
Sarah Ferguson faces new trouble as she joins Andrew in Epstein saga  

Sarah Ferguson has been dragged into the late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s latest saga. 

Shortly after Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor was exposed by the Justice Department’s bombshell report, his former wife also seemingly joined him after her and the deceased child sex offender’s alleged emails were released.

On Sunday, February 1st, The Sun reported that the ex-Duchess of York told Epstein to "just marry" her and pledged "I am at your service" just months after the paedophile was released from jail. 

The shocking exchange was made public after the United States of America’s millions of documents related to the late financier were released on Friday, January 30th. 

In the email, the mom of two said, "You are a legend. I really don’t have the words to describe my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness."

"Xx, I am at your service. Just marry me," the alleged email read.

It is currently unclear what the exact context of the message is. 

The documents also revealed unsavoury details about the relationship between the convicted sex offender and a correspondent who appears to be the man formerly known as Prince Andrew. 

Emails released by the U.S. Justice Department include an invitation for Epstein to dine at Buckingham Palace; the offer was from Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

As the emails resurfaced on the internet, higher political authorities have been pressurizing King Charles III and the British Royal Family to initiate a probe against Andrew and his wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Despite the ongoing pressure, neither His Majesty nor his representatives responded to these claims. 

King Charles, Queen Camilla make 1st joint appearance amid Andrew’s new drama
King Charles, Queen Camilla make 1st joint appearance amid Andrew’s new drama
Andrew sent Beatrice, Eugenie’s snaps to Epstein despite his sex crime record
Andrew sent Beatrice, Eugenie’s snaps to Epstein despite his sex crime record
Norway's crown princess breaks silence on friendship with Jeffrey Epstein
Norway's crown princess breaks silence on friendship with Jeffrey Epstein
Epstein made daring demand to Fergie after she called him ‘brother I wished for’
Epstein made daring demand to Fergie after she called him ‘brother I wished for’
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor urged to testify in Epstein case by Sir Keir Starmer
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor urged to testify in Epstein case by Sir Keir Starmer
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor breaks cover after latest Epstein files release
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor breaks cover after latest Epstein files release
Kate Middleton breaks silence after Andrew appears in Epstein's files
Kate Middleton breaks silence after Andrew appears in Epstein's files
How Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie's names appear in Epstein files?
How Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie's names appear in Epstein files?
King Charles issues key advice with surprise move ahead of World Cancer Day
King Charles issues key advice with surprise move ahead of World Cancer Day
Princess Kate mom helps Prince William break free from rigid palace life
Princess Kate mom helps Prince William break free from rigid palace life
Sarah Ferguson plans escape amid fears of fresh scrutiny over Epstein files
Sarah Ferguson plans escape amid fears of fresh scrutiny over Epstein files
King Charles’ office drops update after Andrew’s Buckingham Palace Epstein invite
King Charles’ office drops update after Andrew’s Buckingham Palace Epstein invite

Popular News

Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding

Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding
23 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip

Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip
an hour ago
'The Night Manager' season 3: Here's all you need to know

'The Night Manager' season 3: Here's all you need to know
an hour ago