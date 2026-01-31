Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor breaks cover after latest Epstein files release

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been spotted for the first time since the fresh release of horrifying Epstein files.
King Charles' younger brother was seen driving his Range Rover across the Windsor estate. He was wearing a navy turtleneck.
The former Duke of York's appearance came just hours after the US Department of Justice released over three million documents from the Epstein files.
In one of the photographs from the documents, Andrew could be seen looming over a woman, whose face is redacted and who was lying on the floor.
In a separate click, the individual, believed to be the former prince, has his hand placed on the woman's torso.
He is barefoot, wearing jeans, a white polo shirt, and a silver watch in the disturbing photographs.
As per Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, there have been "extensive redactions" to the files, including victims' names, medical records, and anything that could compromise an ongoing investigation.
Moreover, a document shows an alleged email exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew in April 2010, in which the disgraced financier tells the former prince he has "a friend who I think you might enjoy having dinner with".
In a separate email, Andrew invites Epstein to Buckingham Palace in September 2010, with the email reading, "I am just departing Scotland, should be down by 18:00. I'll ring you when I get down if you can give me a number to ring.
"Alternatively, we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy. A."
Epstein appeared to respond, "Already in London, what time would you like me and [redacted]. We will also need/have private time."
Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and while being named in the files does not suggest any misconduct, the association with the convicted paedophile has cost him his royal titles and honours, which King Charles removed in October 2025.