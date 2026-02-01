King Charles, Queen Camilla make 1st joint appearance amid Andrew’s new drama 

Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Royal

King Charles and his life partner, Queen Camilla, made their first joint appearance after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appeared in Jeffrey Epstein's new files.

On Sunday, February 1st, the royal couple, who hosted a special screening for His Majesty's new documentary Finding Harmony: A King's Vision last week, have finally stepped out for the weekly Church Service.

Shortly after the United States of America's Justice Department shared a bombshell report revealing the inside conversation between the late sex-child offender and Andrew, Their Majesties attended a Sunday Church Service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

This sighting marked their first public appearance after the authorities officially released many records from their investigative files on Jeffrey Epstein.

In the new documents, which were requested by the higher authorities to investigate the late human trafficker’s case in November last year, Andrew was reportedly accused of inviting the late financier to the Buckingham Palace for dinner.

However, the latest tranche of releases from the US Department of Justice includes an email exchange in 2010 between the financier and the then-prince.

Another email thread from the same year shows Epstein offering to set Andrew up to meet a 26-year-old Russian woman whom he describes as "clever" and "beautiful."

Despite stripping off Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor's remaining royal titles in October last year, King Charles III has been advised to face testimony after the new report shook Buckingham Palace and the entire British Royal Family's clan.

As of now, the 77-year-old British monarch has yet to respond to these ongoing explosive reports. 

