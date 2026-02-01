Andrew sent Beatrice, Eugenie’s snaps to Epstein despite his sex crime record

In a jaw-dropping new revelation, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor sent his daughters’ photos to Jeffrey Epstein.
With the release of latest Epstein files, more explosive truths are coming to light, bringing the disgraced former prince Andrew once again at the center of focus due to his embarrassing controversies.
The files, unveiled on Friday, include two emails sent by King Charles’s younger brother to late paedophile Epstein in 2011 and 2012.
While there’s nothing surprising about the emails exchange, what came as a shock was that Andrew sent photos of his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to the sex offender.
The images were sent to Epstein just two and three years after he was convicted in 2008 for his crime involving exploiting a minor for prostitution.
At the time, Princess Beatrice was 23 and 24, while Princess Eugenie was aged 21 and 22.
The first photo, which appears to be a greeting card, was sent by the former Duke of York on December 21, 2011, from his official email, HRH The Duke of York, showing Beatrice and Eugenie enjoying the snow.
“Wishing you much joy and happiness at this time and for the year ahead,” penned Andrew alongside the card.
On December 20, 2012, the controversial ex-Duke once again sent his daughters’ photos to the paedophile, showing snaps from the Yorks’ trip to the Great Slave Lake in Canada.