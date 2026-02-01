Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Andrew sent Beatrice, Eugenie’s snaps to Epstein despite his sex crime record

Andrew Mountbatten shared his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s, photos with Epstein after his 2008 conviction for prostitution of minor

  • By Sidra Khan
Andrew sent Beatrice, Eugenie’s snaps to Epstein despite his sex crime record
Andrew sent Beatrice, Eugenie’s snaps to Epstein despite his sex crime record

In a jaw-dropping new revelation, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor sent his daughters’ photos to Jeffrey Epstein.

With the release of latest Epstein files, more explosive truths are coming to light, bringing the disgraced former prince Andrew once again at the center of focus due to his embarrassing controversies.

The files, unveiled on Friday, include two emails sent by King Charles’s younger brother to late paedophile Epstein in 2011 and 2012.

While there’s nothing surprising about the emails exchange, what came as a shock was that Andrew sent photos of his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to the sex offender.

The images were sent to Epstein just two and three years after he was convicted in 2008 for his crime involving exploiting a minor for prostitution.

At the time, Princess Beatrice was 23 and 24, while Princess Eugenie was aged 21 and 22.

The first photo, which appears to be a greeting card, was sent by the former Duke of York on December 21, 2011, from his official email, HRH The Duke of York, showing Beatrice and Eugenie enjoying the snow.

“Wishing you much joy and happiness at this time and for the year ahead,” penned Andrew alongside the card.

On December 20, 2012, the controversial ex-Duke once again sent his daughters’ photos to the paedophile, showing snaps from the Yorks’ trip to the Great Slave Lake in Canada.

Norway's crown princess breaks silence on friendship with Jeffrey Epstein
Norway's crown princess breaks silence on friendship with Jeffrey Epstein
Epstein made daring demand to Fergie after she called him ‘brother I wished for’
Epstein made daring demand to Fergie after she called him ‘brother I wished for’
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor urged to testify in Epstein case by Sir Keir Starmer
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor urged to testify in Epstein case by Sir Keir Starmer
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor breaks cover after latest Epstein files release
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor breaks cover after latest Epstein files release
Kate Middleton breaks silence after Andrew appears in Epstein's files
Kate Middleton breaks silence after Andrew appears in Epstein's files
How Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie's names appear in Epstein files?
How Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie's names appear in Epstein files?
King Charles issues key advice with surprise move ahead of World Cancer Day
King Charles issues key advice with surprise move ahead of World Cancer Day
Princess Kate mom helps Prince William break free from rigid palace life
Princess Kate mom helps Prince William break free from rigid palace life
Sarah Ferguson plans escape amid fears of fresh scrutiny over Epstein files
Sarah Ferguson plans escape amid fears of fresh scrutiny over Epstein files
King Charles’ office drops update after Andrew’s Buckingham Palace Epstein invite
King Charles’ office drops update after Andrew’s Buckingham Palace Epstein invite
New Epstein files expose Andrew’s scandalous plan against Royal Family
New Epstein files expose Andrew’s scandalous plan against Royal Family
King Charles ‘intensifies’ Andrew’s Royal Lodge eviction with bold move
King Charles ‘intensifies’ Andrew’s Royal Lodge eviction with bold move

Popular News

Jannik Sinner makes major Djokovic confession ahead of Australian Open final

Jannik Sinner makes major Djokovic confession ahead of Australian Open final
an hour ago
Epstein files spark resignation of Slovakia's national security adviser

Epstein files spark resignation of Slovakia's national security adviser
2 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Karan Johar’s next horror thriller

Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Karan Johar’s next horror thriller

an hour ago