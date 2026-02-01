Epstein made daring demand to Fergie after she called him ‘brother I wished for’

As Sarah Ferguson finally began thinking about the next steps for her future following the embarrassing controversies, the past once again pulled her back with disgraceful new revelations.
A few months ago, the former Duchess of York found herself embroiled in intense media and public scrutiny and lost her patronages after her links to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were exposed in their 2011 email exchange.
Following the embarrassing scandal, the mother of two recently began planning to move abroad for a fresh start. However, the release of the latest batch of Epstein files by the U.S. Justice Department has derailed her efforts.
The new files have revealed more emails from the past, exposing the late paedophile’s daring demand to Fergie after she thanked him for being the “brother I have always wished for.”
In a message send on August 3, 2000, Sarah Ferguson appeared to compliment Epstein, saying that she had “never been more touched by a friend’s kindness,” after he praised the former Duchess in front of her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
"In just week, after your lunch, it seems the energy has lifted. I have never been more touched by a friends kindness than your compliment to me in front of my girls. Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for,” she penned.
The children book author also described him as “a legend,” and told him that she was “proud” of him in separated emails.
After her major compliments, emails exchange between the two from March 2011 show Epstein making a bold request to Sarah Ferguson asking her to release a statement saying that he was “no a pedo.”
The mails revealed that Jeffrey Epstein had told publicist Mike Sitrick to “draft a statement that in an ideal world Fergie would put out.”
“I think that Fergie can now say, I am not a pedo.. She was DUPED into believing false stories, by Civil Plaintiffs Attorneys from Florida. They represented themselves as law enforcement (fisten), and she was told horrible things and she reacted,” revealed the alleged emails send by Epstein to Sitrick on March 13, 2011.
It added, “She now knows that what she was told was based on falsehoods, and fabrications designed to enhance their civil suit. She should put the newspapers on the offering of money for stories.”
The new Epstein files also dragged Fergie’s ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, once again in the drama.