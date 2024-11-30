Royal

Meghan Markle becomes ‘laughing stock' as brand failure looms

The Duchess of Sussex has been making desperate attempts to save herself from being ruined

  • November 30, 2024
Meghan Markle is facing harsh mockery from the elite group as she still struggles with brand launch.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been trying to launch her lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard for months, has till now have made several attempts to make the project work, however, none of the attempts proved to be fruitful.

On Friday, November 29, RadarOnline reported that the mother-of-two, who has hired a high-profiled law firm, Mama Knows Best LLC, to help her get trademark for the brand, has threatened to fire her high-powered attorney, who according to Meghan, “made her a laughing stock.”

According to the Duchess, these failed attempts have been happening due to her legal team’s embarrassing blunders.

"Meghan is furious at the delays which have been going on for months,” reported an insider

They continued, "She feels she has been made a laughing stock amongst the California elite because she can't even get a simple trademark over the line without basic errors. Now she's threatened to sack her team if they don't get her brand trademarked.”

"All she has got to show for her efforts is a few pots of jelly, bags of dog treats, and a whole heap of embarrassment right now and she wants this to change and pronto," the source further added.

For the unversed, Meghan Markle teased the launch of American Riviera Orchard this March.

However, she still has not found success to get the trademark for it as the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has demanded that the Duchess must "leave geographic names free for all businesses operating in the same area.”

