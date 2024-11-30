Iqra Aziz celebrates husband Yasir Hussain's birthday in style 

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • November 30, 2024
Iqra Aziz called her husband Yasir Hussain her ‘29th November’!

Turning to her official Instagram space on Saturday morning, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 actress dropped glimpses from the birthday celebrations, held on sets of Yasir's upcoming project. 

In the footage, the Lahore se Aagey actor beamed in delight as he cut the luscious cake beside his better half and the entire crew, who relished every moment to the fullest.

Next in series was an adorable photo of the pair hugging and exuding pure love goals. 

While in another photo, Yasir lay cosily in bed holding his son Kabir close, a perfect bond of a father and son

The last click saw the doting husband looked engrossed on sets, delving deep into the scripts. 

The superstar penned a loving tribute for the birthday boy,“Happy Birthday to my soulmate, my friend, my crime partner and specially to the most kind and hardworking soul i have seen."


"May you keep shinning like this Producer/Director/Writer/Actor/Father/Husband Sahab," the post read. 

It is pertinent to mention that prior to this, Iqra also celebrated her 27th birthday in the presence of her beloved husband.

For those unversed, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain tied the knot in December 28, 2019. 

