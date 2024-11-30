Bilal Abbas Khan shares his 'love-hate relationship with workout' 

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • November 30, 2024
The Ishq Murshid sensation Bilal Abbas Khan proved he is an intense fitness enthusiast!

On Instagram over the weekend, the Khel Khel Mein actor documented his heavy workout routine in the gym.

In the brief footage shared, Bilal actively worked hard lifting dumbbells to give his body that shape and to maintain the biceps.

The montage further saw him slaying the gym look in different fitness athleisures as he worked out to the fullest.

“Embracing the love-hate relationship with workout,” the Thora Jee Le actor penned a caption alongside the video.


Fans reacted to Bilal’s epic fitness regimen in the comments section.

One fan wrote, “Caught him in a sec finallyyyy.”

Another effused, “Those Bicepsssss.”

“Woah looking good,” a third person penned.

“Phew," a fourth commented.

It is pertinent to mention that Bilal recently attended singer Vishal Mishra’s concert at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on November 22, 2024,  grooving to the hit beats.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bilal Abbas Khan made waves with his performance in the blockbuster romantic drama titled Ishq Murshid with Durefishan Saleem in the lead role. 

