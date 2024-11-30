Kate Middleton takes sigh of relief after life-changing experience

Princess Kate has been taking "baby steps" to mark her full-time comeback after the life-changing experience of battling cancer.
As reported by OK!, royal commentator Christopher Andersen said, "Kate has a lot more energy than she did even a few weeks ago."
He added, "She’s tremendously relieved that the treatments seem to have worked and she can now call herself cancer-free, but she’s not taking anything for granted. She’s following doctor’s orders. It’s baby steps."
The royal expert believes that the royal fans will see Catherine plunge headlong into a full-time schedule in some time.
For the unversed, the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.
For a few months, the mother-of-three underwent preventative chemotherapy.
In September, Kate Middleton released an emotional family video, sharing that her treatment is finished but her "path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."
The future Queen confessed that this difficult time taught her the importance of family and little moments of life.
She said, "...This time reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."