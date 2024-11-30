Sports

Shahzaib Khan makes history with remarkable performance against India U19

Shahzaib Khan now becomes part of the exclusive group of batters who have scored centuries against India U19

  • November 30, 2024
Pakistan U-19 team opener Shahzaib Khan achieved remarkable milestones on Saturday, November 30 against India in the ACC U19 Asia Cup in Dubai.

As per multiple outlet, he played an incredible knock of 159 runs off 147 balls, breaking the record for the highest individual score against India U19, previously held by a Pakistan batter Sami Aslam with 134 off 124 balls in 2012.

His knock featured five fours and 10 sixes. Shahzaib now becomes part of the exclusive group of batters who have scored centuries against India U19, including Colin Ackermann’s unbeaten 129 runs off 113 balls for South Africa, and Kadeer Ali, who made 125 runs off 122 balls for England.

Not only this, Shahzaib hit 10 sixes during his innings, setting a new record for the most sixes by a Pakistani U19 batter. Kamran Ghulam held the record with 7 sixes.

Shahzaib built a solid partnership with opener Usman Khan, who scored 60 off 94 balls.

With his remarkable innings, the 19-year-old has no doubt cemented his position as a key player in Pakistan’s youth batting club.

