Justin Timberlake halts Forget Tomorrow tour third show after painful injury

Justin Timberlake postponed highly-anticipated concert due to back injury.
On Sunday, the Can't Stop the Feeling! crooner announced that his third show of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour would be cancelled.
Taking to Instagram, Justin posted a story and wrote, “I’m so sorry Oklahoma City… I have to cancel the show on 12/2. I hurt my back in NOLA and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer.”
This isn't the first time he has cancelled or postponed the show, back in October Justin had to postponed a show after an undisclosed injury.
His remaining concerts were rescheduled from October 22, 2024.
Justin further penned, “Thank you for your support – y’all know I hate doing this,” alongside an emoji of heart hands.
The This I Promise You hitmaker’s last show was in New Orleans on November 25,2024.
He previously said on show cancellation, “I’m so sorry to postpone tonight’s show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing. I’m so disappointed to not see you all – but I’m working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y’all deserve.”
Justin’s Everything I Thought It Was album released earlier this year.