Entertainment

Justin Timberlake halts Forget Tomorrow tour third show after painful injury

Justin Timberlake's 'Everything I Thought It Was' album released earlier this year

  • by Web Desk
  • December 01, 2024
Justin Timberlake halts Forget Tomorrow tour third show after painful injury
Justin Timberlake halts Forget Tomorrow tour third show after painful injury

Justin Timberlake postponed highly-anticipated concert due to back injury.

On Sunday, the Can't Stop the Feeling! crooner announced that his third show of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour would be cancelled.

Taking to Instagram, Justin posted a story and wrote, “I’m so sorry Oklahoma City… I have to cancel the show on 12/2. I hurt my back in NOLA and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer.”

This isn't the first time he has cancelled or postponed the show, back in October Justin had to postponed a show after an undisclosed injury.

His remaining concerts were rescheduled from October 22, 2024.

Justin further penned, “Thank you for your support – y’all know I hate doing this,” alongside an emoji of heart hands.

The This I Promise You hitmaker’s last show was in New Orleans on November 25,2024.

He previously said on show cancellation, “I’m so sorry to postpone tonight’s show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing. I’m so disappointed to not see you all – but I’m working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y’all deserve.”

Justin’s Everything I Thought It Was album released earlier this year.

Princess Kate breaks silence on 'darkest times' in new letter

Princess Kate breaks silence on 'darkest times' in new letter
Diddy lands in HUGE trouble after 3rd bail plea rejection

Diddy lands in HUGE trouble after 3rd bail plea rejection
Ben Stokes ‘good’ for second test against New Zealand

Ben Stokes ‘good’ for second test against New Zealand
Paul Mescal to make ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut after ‘Gladiator II’ success

Paul Mescal to make ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut after ‘Gladiator II’ success
‘Homesick’ Adele looks for ‘secure’ new house in London
‘Homesick’ Adele looks for ‘secure’ new house in London
Diddy lands in HUGE trouble after 3rd bail plea rejection
Diddy lands in HUGE trouble after 3rd bail plea rejection
Paul Mescal to make ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut after ‘Gladiator II’ success
Paul Mescal to make ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut after ‘Gladiator II’ success
Selena Gomez spills beans about intimate relationship with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez spills beans about intimate relationship with Benny Blanco
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce react to heartfelt engagement news
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce react to heartfelt engagement news
'Dancing with the Stars' Ilona Maher: Everything to know about Olympic medalist
'Dancing with the Stars' Ilona Maher: Everything to know about Olympic medalist
Andrew Garfield reveals he had to 'work very hard' to move past ‘Spider-Man’
Andrew Garfield reveals he had to 'work very hard' to move past ‘Spider-Man’
Jonathan Bailey on filming three different projects at once: ‘absolute freefall’
Jonathan Bailey on filming three different projects at once: ‘absolute freefall’
Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with fellow WAGs at Chiefs vs. Raiders game
Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with fellow WAGs at Chiefs vs. Raiders game
Zayn Malik dedicates song to Liam Payne in hometown concert: ‘Hope you see this’
Zayn Malik dedicates song to Liam Payne in hometown concert: ‘Hope you see this’
Paris Hilton gushes over Carter Reum on 5-year dating anniversary: 'My forever love'
Paris Hilton gushes over Carter Reum on 5-year dating anniversary: 'My forever love'
Jenna Johnson reflects on her big win in ‘Dancing With The Stars’
Jenna Johnson reflects on her big win in ‘Dancing With The Stars’