Princess Kate breaks silence on 'darkest times' in new letter

Kate Middleton has made shocking confession about “darkest times” in her life in a new letter.
Princess Kate and the rest of the royal family had suffered a lot this year as she got diagnosed with cancer along with King Charles.
The Princess of Wales also gave a heartfelt message for Christmas and called it one of her "favourite times of the year."
She has written a touching letter for all of the guests who are invited to her Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey next week.
The future queen noted that Christmas "gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all. It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life, that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness - so much of what the Christmas spirit is all about."
Kate further wrote, "Not just at Christmas, but every day of our lives. Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times. We all have something we can offer one another. Gentle words or a receptive ear, an arm around an exhausted shoulder, or silently being by someone's side."
In September 2024, the Princess revealed that she had completed chemotherapy.
Notably, Kate Middleton is set to host this year's Christmas Carol concert on December 6, 2024.