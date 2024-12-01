Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'wish' to spend Christmas with Royal Family

  • December 01, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an emotional plea to King Charles ahead of Christmas. 

According to OK! Magazine, the Montecito couple express their desire to reunite their families on the special occasion. 

But, the former working royals realise that the reunion seems difficult. Harry and Meghan are now celebrating the festival with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California. 

The source said, "This year feels special because both children fully 'get it' - they’ve been talking about Santa and Christmas for weeks."

An insider added, "Christmas is Meghan’s favourite time of year, she loves seeing everyone over for Thanksgiving, and then they are in full on countdown mode for Christmas."

"Harry is also very excited and loves seeing how excited Archie and Lilbet are getting. He sometimes can’t believe how lucky he is to have them," the report stated. 

However, the pair has been dealing with a "bittersweet" feeling as they "wish that they could have all their families together."

Amid the never ending royal rift, Harry and Meghan "have to make new memories and traditions with their children and those close to them."

