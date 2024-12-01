Wahaj Ali celebrates his 36th birthday at gym 

Trending

  • December 01, 2024
Birthday bells are ringing for Wahaj Ali as he celebrates his 36th birthday on December 1, 2024. 

In a viral footage doing rounds, the Jo Bichar Gaye actor was spotted blowing candles off the Three Milk Cake with his gym friends last night.

The clip offered a close-up shot of the yummy cake and glimpses from the intimate celebrations. 


His gym friends gathered, who showered the birthday spray and turned photographers for the occasion as the former cuts the cake. 

For the surprise birthday bash hosted by his gym buddies, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star chose to wear a beige winter overcoat.

As the video surfaced on social media, Wahaj aka Bilal Abdullah’s die-hard fans extended heartwarming birthday wishes in the comments section. 

“Happy birthday Wahaj, may the next year bring you more happiness and success,” one fan wrote.

Another penned, "My favourite actor Wahaj Ali! Happy birthday.”

It is pertinent to note that Wahaj's fellow actress Hira Mani also penned a sweet birthday greeting, admiring his amazing work ethics and humble nature.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Wahaj Ali is currently making waves with his stellar acting in Sunn Mere Dil, starring Maya Ali in the lead role. 

