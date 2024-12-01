Meghan Markle suffers MAJOR Hollywood blow amid growing crisis

There are no opportunities in sight for Meghan Markle!
The Duchess of Sussex, 43, who has been grappling with major financial and career crisis for quite some time, has been hit with yet another major setback that can add more to her troubles and concerns.
Amid the ongoing struggle and delays in the launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, Prince Harry’s wife is also going through severe crisis in Hollywood, reported Express.
As per latest reports, Meghan Markle has been facing major snub from Hollywood’s power players as they are making attempts to cut her off personally.
The mother-of-two, who although is working hard to stabilize her failing career by working on numerous projects and attempts to build her business, seemingly has nothing working in her favor as her projects keep meeting a failing fate.
Markle’s Archetypes podcast series, which only released 12 episodes, was cancelled previous year, while her upcoming Netflix cooking show, whose filming has been completed for months, is nowhere to be seen.
To add more to her concerns, the lifestyle brand that she’s desperately seeking to launch, is also facing multiple challenges.
As per a royal commentator Tom Skyes, who is the European editor for The Daily Beast, there are “rumours that some power players in Hollywood who were formerly enamoured of the couple will no longer take Meghan’s calls personally.”
"This is what happens when you haven’t actually made money — you fall [down] the totem pole of importance. People in LA roll their eyes at them,” said Paula Froelich, the NewsNation's entertainment correspondent and editor told the Times.
As of her personal life, rumors are swirling that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage is also going through crisis.