Royal

Prince William shares delightful post after teasing new project

The Prince of Wales built anticipation among royal fans by dropping an exciting teaser

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  May 01, 2025
Prince William shares delightful post after teasing new project
Prince William shares delightful post after teasing new project

Prince William is ringing in a special person’s birthday!

Taking to the joint Instagram handle of his and Princess Kate on Thursday, May 1, the Prince of Wales shared a carousel of adorable snaps and videos as he rang in the milestone 100th birthday of Christina Charlton, whom he met during his recent visit to the Deidre Knight Centre in Forfar, Scotland.

“Happy 100th Birthday, Chris!” wished the father of three.

He continued, “It was a pleasure meeting Christina Charlton during a recent visit to the Deidre Knight Centre in Forfar, Angus. Yesterday she celebrated her 100th birthday! We hope you had a wonderful day!”

While concluding his heartfelt post, William extended thanks towards the organisation’s staff and workers by writing, “Thank you to the incredible carers and support workers whose compassion and dedication creates such a warm, supportive community at Deidre Knight.”

The sweet carousel featured glimpses from Prince William’s visit at the center and also the time he spent with Christina.

This comes after the future king of the United Kingdom teased a new project as he marked the beginning of summer celebrating May Day.

Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate May Day:

With their new Instagram post, the Prince and Princess of Wales built anticipation among the royal fans by teasing an exciting project.

In the update, the future king and queen wished May Day as they celebrated the beginning of summer, and also shared a video that featured multiple cinematic shots of lakes, blooming cherry blossoms, tulips, and leaves, with serene music playing in the background.

“Coming soon,” they teased.

The post was quick to attract royal fans attention, who expressed their excitement to know more about the upcoming project.

