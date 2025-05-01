Prince William makes witty excuse to skip play time with Prince George, Louis

Royal

  • May 01, 2025
Prince William and Princess Kate went on a romantic getaway to Isle of Mull for their 14th wedding anniversary.

During their visit to Tobermory, on April 29, the Prince of Wales made a joke about not being able to get more involved with his children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The couple visited Aros Hall community centre, which features the Scottish island's only soft play area.

At the community centre, Kate made conversations with the mothers regarding the facility.

The mother-of-three also expressed that she wished there had been a similar place when Prince George was younger while living in Anglesey.

During the conversation, William made a gesture to his knee as he teased, "You still think you can do it yourself, but…"

The 42-year-old Royal also showed his appreciation for the centre noting, "It's beautiful. It's really cosy and fun."

Aros Hall is one of the two community centres that receives grant from the Royal Foundation.

Hearing how the young families gather in the space and make friends, the the Princess of Wales shared, "You need to bring the village together."

The couple are known for being hands-on parents for their three children, George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, who just turned 7 on April 23.

Prince and Princes of Wales real priorities

Prince William and Princess Kate have numerously fitted their public engagements around children's school commitments and extra-curricular activities, making their priorities clear.

In the future, William is set to take the role of King while Kate will be supporting him from the side, along with continuing to being there for their children as much as possible.

