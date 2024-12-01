Dua lipa leaves Suhana Khan awestruck with melodious hits 

Suhana Khan, the beloved daughter of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is a big time Dua Lipa fan!
Over the weekend, the international singer Lipa performed at her concert in Mumbai, leaving Suhana awestruck.
Taking to her Instagram stories, The Archies actress shared a clip of the singing sensation delivering melodic hits in her blingy outfit.
The New Rules singer mesmerized crowds gathered with her popular track Levitating and also grooved to SRK and Twinkle Khanna's song Woh Ladki Jo on stage.
"Dua Lipa (red heart) SRK (tricolor) Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo," the text on the clip read, adding an awestruck emoji as well as a woman dancing emoticon.
It is pertinent to mention, King Khan's famous track Woh Ladki Jo that featured in his 1999 film Baadshah became a viral musical trend as part of a crossover with Levitating.
During a recent interview, the One Kiss hitmaker reacted to this viral crossover sharing, “I was blown away when I first heard the mashup. It was amazing.”
For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan is Dua Lipa’s favourite Bollywood actor.