Judy Greer reveals surprising reason of turning down iconic ‘Modern Family’ role

Judy Greer has revealed that she turned down an audition for the hit sitcom Modern Family, and the reason is very surprising.
During her appearance at Modern Family alum, Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast Dinner's on Me, the 13 Going on 30 actress shared that she was asked to audition for the role of Claire Dunphy, the mother of the show's central family.
But she turned it down, citing concerns about being typecast as "America's mom."
The role ultimately went to Julie Bowen, which earned her two Emmys.
"This was a time in my career when I was starting to [play characters with children]," Greer said.
She went on to explain, "It sounds so silly to say it out loud now, but I'll be honest. In a movie, I would have a kid. And then there was this opportunity to audition where I would have three kids, one of them in high school, and on a TV show… and you do have to think of these things in success, and obviously Modern Family was a huge success."
"In a movie, people kind of see it and then they forget. In a TV show, it's just like, you're a mom," Greer added.
Despite turning down the audition, Judy Greer did make a guest appearance on Modern Family in its first season as Denise, an ex-girlfriend of Claire's husband, Phil (Ty Burrell).