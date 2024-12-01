John Legend pens romantic note for Chrissy Teigen on her 39th birthday: ‘My queen’

John Legend is showing off love for wife Chrissy Teigen on her special day!
The All of Me singer took to his Instagram account on Saturday to pen a romantic note for Teigen, along with her stunning photo on her 39th birthday.
“It’s my Queen’s birthday!” Legend wrote alongside a sun-kissed photo of Teigen from her May 2024 Sports Illustrated photoshoot.
In the sizzling image, the American model could be seen posing in a nude-toned embellished bikini top with a matching string bottom while standing in the water.
Legend further added, “You’re so beautiful, creative, brilliant, funny and cool af. I feel so lucky to be your partner in life FOR LIFE,” along with many red heart emojis.
A day earlier, Teigen reflected on her life and aging on the eve of her birthday on Instagram.
“It’s the day before my birthday and I always get so emo. Every year I tell myself I’m the next year older, that way I’m never surprised when the age actually comes. I dont even know why I’m this way,” she wrote alongside a carousel of cherished moments with her loved ones.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who tied the knot in 2013, share four children, daughters Luna Simone, and Esti Maxine, and sons Miles Theodore and Wren Alexander, who was born via surrogate.