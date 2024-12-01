Entertainment

Tulisa Contostavlos steals spotlight on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ latest episode

The ‘I’m a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here!’ alum, Tulisa Contostavlos, earned fans praises for her expressions in new episode

  • by Web Desk
  • December 01, 2024

Tulisa Contostavlos steals spotlight on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ latest episode


Tulisa Contostavlos is a true expression queen!

On Saturday, November 30, the British survival reality TV show, I’m a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here! aired the latest episode of its 24th season in which the campmates went through a lot of drama.

In the episode, Tulisa and Reverend Richard Coles competed against each other in a challenge called “Jungle TV Dinners.”

Taking to Instagram on the same night, the show’s official Instagram handle shared some clips of the challenge with the caption stating, “Jungle TV Dinners starring Richard and Tulisa.”

In the videos, Richard and Tulisa Contostavlos were forced to eat all sort of things that included fish eyes, spiders, and fermented duck egg.

The English rapper and TV personality had some hilarious reactions and expressions while doing the challenges, making fans laugh hard in addition to Tulisa garnering praises.

“Tulisa absolutely smashed this!!! So proud. A proper lil machine… I don’t know how she did it, but one thing about T… she always gets through it! Like a champ,” appreciated one.

Another praised, “They both did brilliantly! But my highlight was Tulisa's facial expressions and reactions, I couldn't help but find them hilarious. She looked she was going to be on the verge of tears everything she started eating. She's truly a sensation!”

Tulisa Contostavlos Now:

Tulisa Contostavlos is currently being starred in the 24th series of the British reality TV show, I’m a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here!

Tulisa Contostavlos Instagram:

The singer-songwriter and TV personality has a huge fan following on Instagram with 725K followers.

Her social media handle offers insights into her regular activities, routine, and working life.

Tulisa Contostavlos Songs:

The singer and rapper’s songs include Ouch, Young, Best Behaviour, I Need You, Sight of You, I Swear, and Say It’s Over.

