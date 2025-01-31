Rihanna's second A$AP Rocky trial appearance 'outshines key testimony'

Rihanna marked second appearance at her boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s court hearing.
On Thursday, the Fenty Beauty founder came to court on the second day hearing of A$AP’s criminal trial in downtown Los Angeles.
The We Found Love singer, 36, took internet by storm for her glamorous appearance at the hearing.
As per AP News, Rihanna “[outshined] key testimony” in the case.
A man, who goes by A$AP Relli, alleged that A$AP fired a handgun at him in 2021.
He said, “A gun was pulled on me. It was pointed at me, and it was fired later. It’s been three years. If he was innocent he would be home a long time ago.”
Relli also disturbed courtroom decorum by screaming at Rocky, “You did this to yourself.”
A$AP’s lawyer Joe Tacopina confronted him.
The lawyer showed texts from just before the November 6, 2021, incident, when Relli texted his client, “you got all these fake animosity towards me lol beat me up. I wish you would.”
Notably, the father of two might face up to 24 years in prison if convicted.