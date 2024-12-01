Sci-Tech

Australia accuses Elon Musk of putting 'agenda' on X amid social media ban

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he is ready to talk with anyone on social media ban

  December 01, 2024
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accuses tech giant Elon Musk of promoting his own agenda for his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by criticising the new social media ban.

According to Reuters, Australia has been under extreme criticism for approving the under-16 social media ban bill in a “rush.”

X owner was also among those who came forward to speak against the new regulation, after which the Aussie PM on Sunday, December 1, 2024, slammed the SpaceX founder during an interview with Australian Broadcasting Corp. television.

The country passed the world’s first-ever social media ban for children late Thursday, November 28, 2024, which could strain its relationship with ally the US.

The Tesla boss who gets a key position in the administration of President-elect Donald Trump wrote that it seemed a “backdoor way to control access to the Internet by all Australians."

Following this, the broadcaster asked Albanese if he was prepared to talk to the social media X owner over the new landmark social media ban for minors he said, “We'll talk to anyone. With regard to Elon Musk, he has an agenda. He's entitled to push that as the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter.”

“We are determined to get this done, the parliament has overwhelmingly passed this legislation,” he further added.

Furthermore, under the new toughest law, tech giants like Instagram, Meta, TikTok, and X would face fines of up to A$49.5 million ($32 million) if they were to stop minors from logging in.

