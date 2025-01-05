Starlink joins forces with United Airlines to offer in-flight internet

United Airlines plans to start testing Starlink on its flight, an internet service created by Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, in February.
As per multiple outlets, the first commercial flight with Starlink internet will take place in the spring on an Embraer E-175 aircraft.
The airline aims to install Starlink internet on all of its regional planes with two cabins by the end of this year.
Additionally, the airline intends to have its first plane with Starlink on major routes, providing in-flight internet.
The airline said in a statement that Starlink will eventually be available on all its flights.
Initially, the airline planned to offer free Wi-Fi to all passengers, but now it will provide free internet access only to its MileagePlus members.
Last year, United Airlines made an agreement with Starlink to offer Internet services on all of its more than 1,000 aircraft over the coming years.
Not only this, Starlink has signed agreements with several airlines to offer internet services during flights.
Starlink has already made agreements with Hawaiian Airlines and the regional airline JSX to offer in-flight internet services.