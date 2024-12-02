Sabrina Carpenter drops exciting update about ‘A Nonsense Christmas’

Sabrina Carpenter is sparking fan frenzy!
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, December 1, the Short n’ Sweet Tour starlet, 25, shared a couple of photos from her upcoming Netflix special show A Nonsense Christmas and dropped an exciting reminder for her 42.7 million followers.
The thrilling update read, “A Nonsense Christmas is just 5 days away.”
Carpenter reminded her fans to not forget to tune in to the exciting show which is scheduled to release later this week on Friday, December 6, 2024.
“See you @netflix on Dec. 6th!” the Espresso hitmaker further noted.
The carousel of snaps featured the blonde singer in a sparkling and glittery mini bodycon that she paired with a black see-though stockings.
Meanwhile, her knee-high black-and-white boots brought more glamour to the ensemble.
The Please Please Please singer, who kept her signature blonde curly hair opened, exuded charm in soft glam makeup.
Overjoyed with excitement and thrill, Sabrina Carpenter swamped the post with their comments.
“Sabrina Claus is coming to town,” wrote one excitedly.
Another gushed, “Santa works hard, but Sabrina Carpenter works harder.”
A quick-witted fan penned, “Sabrina Claus is about to sleigh.”
“Ho ho ho!!! Can’t wait!!!!” commented an eager fan.
To note, Sabrina Carpenter, who concluded the 2024 leg of her Short n’ Sweet Tour in Inglewood, US, on November 18, will kick off the 2025 leg in Dublin, Ireland, on March 3.